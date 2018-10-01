Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively over racy poster

There’s no doubt that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most loved Hollywood couples. The two have been giving us a lot of couple goals ever since they hooked up. Recently, Lively posted a poster of her movie A Simple Favor on Instagram and it grabbed eyeballs thanks to its racy quotient. The poster has a naked man sleeping with his legs up in the air and Blake holding his legs up.

While fans were all over it, the post also grabbed the attention of her hubby Ryan. The Deadpool star commented, “He seems nice.” Now just when we were expecting Ryan to be jealous of the poster, he seems to be quite chilled out and instead reacts by trolling his wife. *BURN*

A Simple Favor released in the United States on September 14, 2018. It mostly received positive reviews and even did well at the box office. Blake’s next releases will be The Rhythm Section which is slated to hit the screens on February next year.

Talking about Reynolds movies, his next release will be Six Underground. It also stars Mélanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, and Ben Hardy.