image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively over racy poster

Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively over racy poster

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 01 2018, 6.59 pm
back
A Simple FavorBlake LivelyEntertainmenthollywoodInstagramPosterRyan Reynoldstrolls
nextExclusive: MS Dhoni vs Nick Jonas on the football field, here’s what happened
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra chats with Blake Lively and we so feel xoxo Gossip Girl!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s night at a concert ‘Swiftly’ became ‘Gorgeous’

The Shallows - Official Trailer 2