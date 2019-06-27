In Com Staff June 27 2019, 5.07 pm June 27 2019, 5.07 pm

We now have a new face to add to The Eternals. According to The Wrap, Frida star Salma Hayek has been roped in as a lead character in Marvel's The Eternals. Character details for Hayek are currently being kept a secret. Hayek will likely be one of the titular race of heroes, who are ancient super-powered beings created by the God-like aliens known as the Celestials. Already reportedly being cast in the project are Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie as the central Eternal known as Sersi, Richard Madden as her lover and group leader Ikaris, and Kumail Nanjiani in an unknown role.

The Eternals were created in 1976 by iconic Marvel Comics artist Jack Kirby, but it is yet to be adapted into live-action or animation. It remains to be seen how much of a role the characters will have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going ahead. It is believed the film will begin shooting later this year. Two release dates have been revealed for 2020 by Marvel Studios- May 1, 2020, and November 6, 2020.

It is speculated that one of these is for the Black Widow movie (likely the first as it is already shooting) and The Eternals next. In the meantime we have Spider-Man: Far From Home to look forward to, giving us our first taste of what the MCU looks like post-Avengers Endgame. The first reactions to Far From Home have so far been very positive.