Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children to be turned into a TV series! Read more...

First published: June 29, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Updated: June 29, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Salman Rushdie’s hugely successful Midnight’s Children, won many accolades since it was published in the year 1981. The book focuses on the life of Saleem Sinai, who was born on the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947 and is about India's transition from British colonialism to independence. And now, the highly acclaimed novel is to be turned into a television series!

Though the premiere date has not been set as yet, the seminal novel is to be adapted into a television series by Netflix.

Erik Barmack, vice president of international originals for Netflix, said, "'Midnight's Children' is one of the great novels of the world, and its themes are still relevant to the India of today.” (Reported by Variety).

"The narrative continues to fascinate audience decades after it was first published. We are incredibly excited to translate this pioneering work of fiction that parallels the birth of modern India, for a global audience. The rich experience and talent of Indian creators combined with the global reach of Netflix, have the potential for millions of more people around the world to rediscover this story," he added.

Delighted about the same, Rushdie took to Twitter to announce the same.

