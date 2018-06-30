Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner reveals an interesting detail of Game of Thrones last season

The first seven seasons of the fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, have been crazy. The hunger to win the Iron Throne and be the ultimate ruler of the Westeros has lead to many brutal killing and if you thought the last season would be an exception, than you are wrong.

Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner has made a very interesting revelation over the last and the final season of Game of Thrones. It is going to bloodier than ever, says Sansa.

In an interview with Gold Derby, Sophie has been quoted saying, "It’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ so it is going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before," while talking about the last season of this critically acclaimed drama.

We are sure with this statement of Sophie, the excitement for Game of Thrones season 8 has gone a notch higher. And to add to this, here's one more revelation made by Sansa.

"I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right," she has said about the final season of Game of Thrones.

We can't keep calm now!