Save the date! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting engaged?

The link-up buzz of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting louder with each day. While their joint public appearances and comments on each other’s pictures point to the direction of a steady relationship, the two recently shocked us with a surprise appearance together to India. But, hold on! Here’s something to stun fans even further! The couple is taking their relationship a step ahead and are planning to get engaged!

That’s right! If the reports are to be believed, the two are planning to get engaged very soon, as close as July-end or August. Nick, who is currently in India, reportedly with a sole reason to meet PeeCee’s mom, Madhu Chopra, also took off to Goa with Priyanka’s close friends and cousin, Parineeti Chopra. It’s said that the engagement was decided after the dinner with Priyanka’s mum in Mumbai.

Earlier, it was reported that Nick wants to settle down with the Bollywood superstar. A source close to the couple revealed, “It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple of years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

While the entire world has been waiting for the love-birds to make it official, nothing could have confirmed their relationship more!