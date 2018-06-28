Scarlett Johansson denies auditioning to be the girlfriend of Tom Cruise!

The Avengers: Infinity War actress Scarlett Johansson has cleared the air over reports of her having auditioned to be in a relationship with Tom Cruise. Sounds strange right? Initially, we too were stunned to know about auditions happening for real to be in an affair with Cruise, but Brendan Tighe, a former Scientologist, discussed his experience as a member of the church.

He revealed in an interview to US broadcaster Megyn Kelly that when he was a part of Cruise’s Scientology security unit, he had seen reports of women auditioning to date the star. The reports were accidentally sent to his printer and that’s how he saw them. He vividly remembers Johansson because he recognised her name. “Another actress, Erika Christensen, had to disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because it didn’t go well. That was in that report,” Tighe said.

Now, Johansson has denied these reports by saying, “The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships.”

The Church of Scientology has also refused the claims made by Tighe. “Brendan Tighe was a Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization security guard/night watchman from 2002 to 2009. The 'access' he boasts of having was largely limited to viewing security cameras from a guard booth. He was removed from that position for dereliction of duty,” Karin Pouw, from the Church of Scientology International told Kelly.

For those unaware, Scarlett dated Cruise from November 2004 to January 2005.