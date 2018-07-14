home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Scarlett Johansson NOT to play trans man in film after severe backlash from LGBTQ community

First published: July 14, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Updated: July 14, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Scarlett Johansson was all set to play a transgender man Dante "Tex" Gill, who owned a string of massage parlours in Pittsburgh that were fronts for prostitution in the 1970s and 1980s, in a film about his life. However, the actress has decided to drop out of the film. Reason? The decision has come after her casting drew criticism from the LGBTQ community. Her casting came at a moment when the LGBTQ community and allies are encouraging the casting of transgender actors in transgender roles.

After the immediate backlash to Johannson's casting began, the actress issued a statement to Bustle, but that didn't go down well with many as it was criticized for its dismissive nature. Scarlett pointed to other actors who have taken on transgender roles. "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment," she said in this statement.

However, in her new statement to Out.com, Johansson acknowledges her mistake. "Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I've learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive," she said adding that, "I have great admiration and love for the trans community and am grateful that the conversation regarding inclusivity in Hollywood continues."

"While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante's story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film," read her statement further.

Those who were against her playing a trans man on the screen are happy:

But there is also a set of people, who think that one doesn't have to be a trans to play a trans in a film

 

This is not the first time that Johansson has found herself in the middle of a casting controversy. Her casting in the film Ghost In The Shell (based on a popular Japanese manga series), in which she played a character that was originally written as Asian. Her casting in the movie back then prompted accusations of white-washing. However, the film went ahead as planned and was released in 2017.

