Scarlett Johansson to play a transgender man in her next and Twitter doesn't approve of it!

The Widow aka Scarlett Johansson from the Avengers has taken up a new role and that is of a transgender man, in Rub & Tug. As reported in Media ITE, she is going to step into the shoes of Dante “Tex” Gill, a real-life transgender man who ran a massage parlour, which was a front for a prostitution operation in 1970s Pittsburgh. The announcement was made recently but what followed next was totally unexpected.

A lot of people expressed their disappointment with this casting. Including some stars from the West, people are of an opinion that a real transgender man would have been a perfect fit.

there are literally so many trans actors that could’ve been cast in this role. why do we keep casting Scarlett Johansson in roles where she doesn’t fit the criteria? https://t.co/nnD7PKH5Gc — anthony amorim is lo:st (@AnthonyAmorim) July 3, 2018

We have to stop hiring non-trans actors to play trans characters. In my opinion, it's equally as traumatic & offensive as black-face. It also shows how lazy, unwoke, and complicit in transphobia you are. #CASTAUTHENTICALLY! https://t.co/3WW1cOzrEE — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 3, 2018

Actors who are trans never even get to audition FOR ANYTHING OTHER THAN ROLES OF TRANS CHARACTERS. THATS THE REAL ISSUE. WE CANT EVEN GET IN THE ROOM. Cast actors WHO ARE TRANS as NON TRANS CHARACTERS. I DARE YOU #RupertSanders @NewRegency #ScarlettJohansson https://t.co/RkrW8MeGcG — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) July 4, 2018

Apart from stars, netizens are fuming too.

Fuck #ScarlettJohansson. If you're not gonna give the trans role to a trans actor (which you should!), the least you can do is give the role of a trans MAN to a MALE actor, as doing otherwise IS transphobic. Do not support this movie, or turn in your ally card. — bitch-senpai (@SquirrelLeftist) July 4, 2018

It isn’t just studios; it is also fucking actors like #ScarlettJohansson or Tilda Swinton or Kirsten Dunst who take work not meant for them; they are active participants in this shit. — Blaqueer (@Blaqueer) July 4, 2018

#ScarlettJohansson was definitely NOT the first in line when brains were handed out; but not necessarily because she's now playing a trans man, just in general. — Amber Waves (@Marsha250) July 4, 2018

But she has some supporters too.

Scarlett, you're a badass. Play the roles you want and everyone who has a problem with it can go fuck themselves. It's so selfish of people to feel entitled to push their agenda on to others. #ScarlettJohansson — Christophe (@criostoirrealta) July 4, 2018

damn everyone be doing their HARDEST to smash the hell outta #scarlettjohansson.. yall need to give her a break i swear. why does everything have to be problematic for yall? why can't yall just STOP and SIT DOWN for once — daz (@dengromanoff) July 4, 2018

Last, Scarlett had received such a backlash was when she played an Asian in Ghost in the Shell.