Scarlett Johansson to play a transgender man in her next and Twitter doesn't approve of it!

First published: July 04, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Updated: July 04, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

The Widow aka Scarlett Johansson from the Avengers has taken up a new role and that is of a transgender man, in Rub & Tug. As reported in Media ITE, she is going to step into the shoes of Dante “Tex” Gill, a real-life transgender man who ran a massage parlour, which was a front for a prostitution operation in 1970s Pittsburgh. The announcement was made recently but what followed next was totally unexpected.

A lot of people expressed their disappointment with this casting. Including some stars from the West, people are of an opinion that a real transgender man would have been a perfect fit.

Apart from stars, netizens are fuming too.

But she has some supporters too.

Last, Scarlett had received such a backlash was when she played an Asian in Ghost in the Shell.

