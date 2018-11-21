Sean "Diddy" Combs pays tribute to Kim Porter, shares a clip of Porter dancing

The whole world grieved the sudden demise of model-actor Kim Porter. Condolences and tributes continue to pour in for the late star. But the one who seems to be the most ‘devastated’ by the death is Porter’s former companion Sean “Diddy” Combs. Combs recently took to his Twitter handle to pay a tribute to Porter, with a heartfelt post.

She loved to dance. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!! pic.twitter.com/Ux7GqP4VjA — Diddy (@Diddy) November 19, 2018

The short video is a clip of Porter dancing. “She loved to dance,” wrote the 49-year-old alongside his post. He further thanked the well-wishers for their love and support.

This doesn’t mark the first time Combs has opened up about Porter’s untimely death. He previously put up an Instagram post where he called the incident ‘a nightmare’ and mentioned that the two were ‘more than best friends’ and ‘more than soulmates’.

There were reports earlier that Combs was ‘devastated and shocked’ on learning about the incident.

“This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” informed a source to People.

“He is very much struggling. He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now,” the source added.

Porter and Combs started dating in the 1990s and called it quits in the year 1999.