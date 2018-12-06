Sean to ‘Penn’ a documentary on Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

It was being speculated that Oscar-winning Hollywood actor and filmmaker, Sean Penn was interested in a documentary on the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. The speculations come to an end, as Penn and his crew were seen in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday. They also shot a few scenes in front of the consulate as well as the residence of the Saudi consul, who left Turkey after the journalist's killing on October 2 as reported by a Turkish private NTV broadcaster.

Khashoggi, who was a resident of the United States and worked as a columnist for the Washington Post, disappeared in the month of October 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Soon after, reports surfaced that he was abducted, tortured, killed and dismembered by the Saudi Nationals on the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudi government initially denied their involvement in the Khashoggi murder but later admitted that he was killed at the consulate.

The Turkish police and crime scene investigators are still trying to detect Jamal Khashoggi’s body parts across Istanbul and the neighbouring Yalova province. The Khashoggi murder case managed to get all the attention, internationally.