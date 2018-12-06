image
Thursday, December 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sean to ‘Penn’ a documentary on Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Hollywood

Sean to ‘Penn’ a documentary on Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 06 2018, 7.24 pm
back
documentaryEntertainmenthollywoodJamal KhashoggiPrince Mohammed bin SalmanSaudi ArabiaSean Penn
nextPriyanka Chopra finally REACTS on being called a 'global scam artist'
ALSO READ

Trailer of Paul Walker's documentary is finally out and it will leave you emotional!

Thai cave rescue: Before a movie, a documentary on the incident all set to be premiered

Documentary on Kailash Satyarthi wins big at Sundance Film Festival