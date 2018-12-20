Hollywood Selena Gomez back home from the hospital, enjoys a snowy outing Ranjini Maitra December 19 2018, 8.05 pm December 19 2018, 8.05 pm

The past couple of months have not been kind to Selena Gomez. Her separation from long-time boyfriend Justin Bieber came after years of efforts and trying to make it work. One can assume it took a toll on her. To top it, Bieber tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin. Reportedly, Selena was battling serious emotional issues and anxiety for a while. In October, after suffering a panic attack, she was admitted to a hospital and has been out of the spotlight ever since.

The singer was undergoing Dialectical Behaviour Therapy to address her mental health issues. “I wish more people would talk about therapy," she earlier told Vogue, adding that it changed her life. Looks like she is back to being fine. Her friend, Bailee Madison, posted a couple of pictures on Instagram, that have Selena enjoying a snowy vacation with her friends. It was a perfect, sunny winter day and Bailee (Selena's Wizards of Waverly co-star) was the perfect company for some snow tubing! We also came across some cheerful photographs on Model Connor Franklin's Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram Snow buds part 3 ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by CONZ (@connarfranklin) on Dec 18, 2018 at 4:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram snow buds part 2 ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by CONZ (@connarfranklin) on Dec 18, 2018 at 4:17pm PST

Looks like it was a fun day! After intense treatments and days of struggle, Selena is finally over Justin; or, is she?