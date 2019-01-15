Selena Gomez returns to social media after a hiatus, talks about a challenging 2018

The past year has been particularly difficult for singer Selena Gomez. Her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's (with whom she had numerous fallouts but always got back together) marriage to model Hailey Baldwin, all of a sudden, put her at the receiving end of media reports and virtual post-mortems of the news threw her off her feet. Selena also went through extensive therapies for her mental health that was not quite coping with all the stress. She reportedly enrolled herself to a New York City hospital where she underwent a two-week long therapy and later extended it.

At the same time, she also decided to take a break from all the hurly-burly that occupies social media. On her last Instagram post before her hiatus, dated September 24, 2018, she wrote, "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given." With this, she announced her vacation from the virtual world. But the good news is, she is back. On Tuesday, she shared a couple of her pretty, greyscale pictures, along with a heartfelt note. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenge, and growth," she writes, wishing us happiness for the new year.

It is kind of late for a new year wish, but we are glad Selena is back, healthy and hearty. After her discharge from the hospital, she was seen taking a snowy vacation with her girl pals Connar Franklin and Bailee Madison among others. Recently, her bestie Taylor Swift also put up a picture as she caught up with Selena and Cazzie David. Looks like all is well!