Selena Gomez suffers an emotional breakdown, seeks psychiatric help

Seems like Selena Gomez is going through a rough patch, we mean emotionally. As per reports in People, Miss Gomez is currently seeking treatment as the Sober songstress suffered an emotional breakdown while in the hospital. This news also comes just weeks after her ex Justin Bieber got hitched to Hailey Baldwin.

The 26-year-old babe has been hospitalised more than once in the last few weeks. Reason being low white blood cell count in her body, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients. For the uninitiated, back in 2017, Selena Gomez was given the gift of life by her best friend Francia Raisa. She had donated kidney to Selena. The singer had stepped back from her career over the summer to recover from this operation.

During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point. She realised she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast,” a source told People.

As per a report in TMZ, the young singer is now admitted in East Coast psychiatric facility and is receiving dialectical behavior therapy – DBT which treats various mental health disorders.

The news, which was first reported by TMZ, came a few weeks after Gomez announced that she is taking a hiatus from social media. Well, all we can hope is a speedy recovery for the Fetish singer.