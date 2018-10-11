Selena Gomez suffers an emotional breakdown, seeks psychiatric help

Seems like Selena Gomez is going through a rough patch, we mean emotionally. As per reports in People, Miss Gomez is currently seeking treatment as the Sober songstress suffered an emotional breakdown while in the hospital. This news also comes just weeks after her ex Justin Bieber got hitched to Hailey Baldwin.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
The 26-year-old babe has been hospitalised more than once in the last few weeks. Reason being low white blood cell count in her body, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients. For the uninitiated, back in 2017, Selena Gomez was given the gift of life by her best friend Francia Raisa. She had donated kidney to Selena. The singer had stepped back from her career over the summer to recover from this operation.
During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point. She realised she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast,” a source told People.
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
As per a report in TMZ, the young singer is now admitted in East Coast psychiatric facility and is receiving dialectical behavior therapy – DBT which treats various mental health disorders.
The news, which was first reported by TMZ, came a few weeks after Gomez announced that she is taking a hiatus from social media. Well, all we can hope is a speedy recovery for the Fetish singer.