Selena Gomez wants to set foot in Bollywood and we are going bonkers already!

Selena Gomez is currently on a promotional spree of her upcoming film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, for which the actress has given her voiceover. Hotel Transylvania 3 also features Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, and Mel Brooks and is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky.

Selena, as we all know is also a leading singer with hits like Bad Liar, Hands To Myself, Come And Get It and Back To You to her credit. While talking to Mid-Day, Selena expressed her desire to collaborate with Indian musicians including musical maestro and Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Selena said to Mid-Day, "I have been following a few musicians in India and I believe they are wonderful. I like AR Rahman's work. He is a global figure today. I would love to sing or be part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for [a] Bollywood [movie]."

Would you like to see Selena trying her hands at singing in a Bollywood movie? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Selena was in the headlines recently for her personal life, when her famous ex Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Everyone was waiting for Selena's response to this shocking turn of events, given that the two were dating just at the beginning of 2018. When the paparazzi hounded the singer with questions about the engagement, Selena chose to stay mum on the issue and not talk about him.