Selena Gomez's email account gets hacked, ‘stored media’ makes it online

21-year-old girl was charged with hacking into singer-actor Selena Gomez’s email account and one of her associates. The hacker reportedly named Susan Antrach of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, has been charged with five identity-theft counts, five fraud counts and one count of accessing and using data without permission. She had allegedly obtained ‘stored media’ and shared it with friends and online.

According to Los Angeles County Attorney officers, the charges could get the accused prisoned for nearly 10 years.

“She is going to surrender here in LA,” an LAPD representative told the New York Post.

Prosecutors further alleged that the hacker might have accessed the accounts of Gomez and her associate several times in 2015 and 2016, and might have also posted private media from the accounts online.

In the year 2017, nude photos of Selena’s then boyfriend Justin Bieber were posted on her Instagram and following which, her account went temporarily offline.

The investigation is on and we are awaiting more updates on the same.