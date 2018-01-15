Selena Gomez’s mother not happy with daughter rekindling romance with Justin Bieber

Pop singer Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, expressed her displeasure at her daughter’s relationship with singer Justin Bieber. This comes after Selena split with long-time boyfriend singer The Weeknd last year and sparked rumours of hooking up again with Bieber. In an interview with GossipCop, Teefey has said that she is supportive of her daughter’s decision and wishes the best for her.

Selena and Bieber first started dating in 2010 and had an on and off relationship till 2014. In early 2017, she started dating Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd. However, as soon as Selena split up with The Weeknd last year, she hooked again with Bieber in December. Her family was not happy with Selena’s decision.

Teefey revealed that she wasn’t happy with Selena dating Bieber and said that she hasn’t talked to Justin in years. However, she also added that she believes that Selena is old enough to make her own choices.

“Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,” she said

“She is 25-years old and knows what is at stake with her health,” she continued

“Selena is an adult and can make her own choices,” she added.

Teefey, 41, gave birth to her daughter Selena, 25, when she was just 16 years old. She, however, split with her husband Ricardo when Selena was just 5 years old. Teefey is married to Brian Teefey since 2006. She has also worked as the executive producer for Netflix’s hit TV show 13 Reasons Why. ​