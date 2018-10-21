Selma Blair reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Hollywood’s top film and TV actress Selma Blair revealed through an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). In a lengthy post, 46-year-old Selma said she was diagnosed with the disease, which largely affects the central nervous system, on August 16.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.
Selma, who has co-starred in Legally Blonde, describes in her post the difficulties of doing daily life with the disease and thanks a whole host of people for being her support system during the time. She even went on to thank Netflix, for whom she is currently filming a show. Her description of her condition suggests she’s in the early stages of the deadly disease. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy," she writes in the post adding that
Even in this time of struggle, the actress remains optimistic about the future. She writes, "I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can't get help unless you ask.”
MS is a severely disabling disease that interrupts the flow of information from the brain to the rest of the body.