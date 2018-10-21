Selma Blair reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Hollywood’s top film and TV actress Selma Blair revealed through an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). In a lengthy post, 46-year-old Selma said she was diagnosed with the disease, which largely affects the central nervous system, on August 16.

Selma, who has co-starred in Legally Blonde, describes in her post the difficulties of doing daily life with the disease and thanks a whole host of people for being her support system during the time. She even went on to thank Netflix, for whom she is currently filming a show. Her description of her condition suggests she’s in the early stages of the deadly disease. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy," she writes in the post adding that

Even in this time of struggle, the actress remains optimistic about the future. She writes, "I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can't get help unless you ask.”

MS is a severely disabling disease that interrupts the flow of information from the brain to the rest of the body.