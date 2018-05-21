home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Serena Williams does an Anand Ahuja at the Royal Reception, pulls off the 'Sneaker' act

First published: May 21, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Updated: May 21, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was one of the most-awaited ones of the year. As Meghan’s friend and our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra put it, it was a wedding that stood for change and hope, two things the world needs the most. The wedding was both rich in traditions and in breaking stereotypes as well, and the love that flowed throughout was beautiful. Not just that, the list of guests, comprising of American, as well as British heartthrobs, was also an eye-popping one. One such guest was Serena Williams, and she totally turned heads around with her style at the Royal Wedding and the Reception.

Remember, when at Bollywood’s biggest shaadi of the year, that of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, the latter chose to wear sneakers on his sherwani, just for the heck of it? Seems like Serena took the cue for she snuck sneakers under her gorgeous Valentino number, at the Royal Reception, and it looked super COOL!

The Tennis star took to social media to reveal the fact that she often wears sneakers under her gowns for she is no fan of heels.

Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown. These @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli gave to me last min. I told him be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights #beingserena

Well, we are bowled over. Thank you for setting comfort goals with confidence, Serena. It's high time we indulged in comfort fashion and broke stereotypes.

