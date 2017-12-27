Seth MacFarlene: Moving from acting to music is very hard

Hollywood star Seth MacFarlene successfully switched gears from the movie business to music industry. However, even he admits that it is “very, very hard” to switch from acting to being a musician. He has received a Grammy Award nomination for his fourth album, In Full Swing.

He said, "There's something about people's appreciation of the music they like that's particularly passionate. It's like when people are obsessive about sports teams that they like. People are obsessive about musicians that they like. So if you come into that world from a different profession, it's oftentimes greeted with folded arms and a scowl."

In fact, Seth claimed it's much easier to move from music into acting rather than going in the opposite direction by giving the example of Will Smith. The 44-year-old star told Billboard: "For that reason, you see a lot of people, like Will Smith, who've gone from music to acting and been very successful at it. And the other way around, I can't think of one person. I mean, it's a very, very hard thing."

Famous for shows like 'Family Guy', 'American Dad!' and 'The Cleveland Show', the star revealed he was keen to try his hand at different things, no matter what it may be. “I'm somebody who would be pretty restless if I confined myself to one discipline," he said.