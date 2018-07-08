Seven years into their divorce case, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are still married!

Former body-builder, actor, author and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are still legally married. That’s right. Even 7 years after filing for a divorce, their case has not seen its end. The couple may well be among a rare lot as it’s unheard of that an estranged pair continue to stay married on legal terms, even seven years after seeking a legal separation.

This was way back on July 1, 2011 that Maria filed for a divorce from Arnold after discovering that he fathered a child Joseph Baena with their housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. Joseph was born just a few days after Maria gave birth to their fourth child Christopher. But, it was only in the May of 2011 that the real identity of the child was revealed and Maria filed for a divorce immediately.

According to TMZ, 'there was never any real custody beef, and 'they both quickly agreed on joint custody,' and now none of their children are minors as Christopher, the youngest of them has turned 20.

About the property settlement, a pot of almost $400 million is to be split and since the split is 50/50, there are no serious obstacles. The ex-lovers seem to be on cordial terms and their family dinners continue.

Currently, Maria states that she is single whereas Arnold (70) is with blonde girlfriend Heather Mulligan for years now.