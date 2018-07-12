Shaken, not stirred! Austrian Alps becomes home to the first ever James Bond museum

"The names Bond, James Bond."

Years went by and faces changed, from Roger Moore to Pierce Brosnan to the current spy heartthrob Daniel Craig, but the charm remained the same. The spy was still chasing baddies, nailing beauties and being stylish. And now, there is another good news for the fans of the legendary character. A first of its kind, a James Bond Museum has been opened on the Austrian Alps. This is not the only connection of the Alps with the spy thriller. Spectre, which came out in 2015, was shot here, and the movie is touted to be one of the most expensive Bond movies, to date.

Named 007 Elements Museum, it is located at a level of almost 10000 feet. The ambience of the museum is a totally cinematic experience, with it almost resembling a villain's hideout. The gorgeous building is sprawled over a massive area of 1300 sq meters, and the fee is $25.80 for adults. It consists of nine galleries and is a visual spectacle to behold.

Well, looks like fans will not have to wait for the next Bond movie to experience the thrill. Not that we are not thrilled at the prospect of the next Bond movie, which would be the 25th one. Daniel Craig will reprise his role, that of the legendary spy.