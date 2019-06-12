Debanu Das June 12 2019, 10.52 am June 12 2019, 10.52 am

Boom! Smack! Pow! Those are not comic book readouts of some superhero landing punches on some big baddie. That’s Shakira training with her gym instructor! Fitness is one of the most important elements of any artist these days since everybody wants to have those ripped abs and make sure they don’t look like fat Thor. A video shared by the pop sensation shows her gym instructor shouting instructions as the singer lands in the old one-two.

Shakira can be seen landing four quick punches on the padded hands of her instructor and then following it up with a knockout blow. What makes her workout harder is the fact that her instructor is circling while she’s punching. The singer looks very focused as she lands a couple of blows. Shakira’s hips never lied and her punches certainly don’t. That’s right, we wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of those.

One, two, SMACK!

This isn’t the first time that Shakira displayed her skills at punching people to a pulp. Last year, the star made a surprise visit to the Miami Beach Police Department and showed the cops exactly how it’s done! The MBPD shared a video of her punching and tweeted that her right hook doesn’t lie!

She punches like a She Wolf!

HIPS DON’T LIE? We say @Shakira’s right hook doesn’t lie! 🥊



Thank you #Shakira for stopping by MBPD with the fam and saying hello! pic.twitter.com/36i98RJbzO — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 18, 2019

Shakira has sold over 75 million copies of her albums worldwide and is a winner of three Grammy Awards. She also holds 13 Latin Grammy Awards, besides other accolades. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her concerts are filled up not only because her fans love her music, but also since she’s a pretty good belly dancer – a part of her Lebanese heritage. While she owns a waterfront mansion on Miami Beach, Shakira mostly lives in Barcelona, Spain with her partner Gerard Pique, a Spanish football star. Reportedly, Shakira’s beach property as listed for sale in 2018 was for over $11 million.