Shakira transports us to a Shock-Era with her OTT makeup!

Shakira is a star in her own league, apart from the sensations like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and others. Shakira is a soulful artiste with a signature look and style. She has been in the industry for over two and a half decades, and apart from her singing prowess and booty moves we are floored by her blonde hair, flawless skin and low-key makeup. Her images on our timelines make our senses go haywire, but this time, our scroll got us more of a shocker from Shakira.

BOOM…yes it’s on her face…we mean the makeup! Urr… but not quite in the way we would like it to be.

At a first glance we thought that she is some makeup artist, who is trying to flaunt her skills. But nah, she is the Waka Waka babe Shakira. We do not know if Shakira is trying to experiment with her look or just want to be tagged as a millennial here. But with that flashy eye-shadow, evidently visible blush and a tint of lip colour, she indeed looks very different.

In an interview with InStyle, Shakira had once confessed that she prefers less makeup, which automatically makes her look better. While we are not being judgmental here, it is surely her personal preference to go loud (which she does during concerts and red carpet events) or subtle, we feel Shakira surely reminds us of a colour palette here.

Brimming with LOADS of colours, hey Shakira… is your next song on makeup or are you soon going to be the few face of a makeup brand?