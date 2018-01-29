Sharon Stone: Harvey Weinstein should go to jail

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone has said in an interview with The Mail that she wants defamed filmmaker and producer Harvey Weinstein behind bars, however, she doesn’t want everyone accused of sexual misbehaviour to get the same treatment. Talking about the different kinds of sexual misconducts, Stone said, “You can’t charge someone for murder when they have got a parking ticket.”

“In every crime, there are misdemeanours and felonies, and I think if someone’s committed a misdemeanour they can’t be treated like they have committed a felony,” she said.

This comment is an echo of what actor Matt Damon had to say about the #MeToo campaign. He emphasized that there is a “difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation.”

Calling him “coarse, mean, violent and abusive,” Sharon said, “I hope he goes to jail.”

Stone also added, “He thinks he’s a big martyr but he’s a pisher, a nobody.”

While asked about what advice she would give to women to fight-off sexual predators, Stone said, “We have two legs. You can leave a room. You can say ‘stop it’. You have an opportunity not to participate.”

“Harassment doesn’t start when you get to Hollywood. It starts when you are little. Don’t feel sorry for me. Feel sorry for the generations of women who came before us who no one stood up for at all,” she said.

“Women like my grandmother who was beaten by her husband almost every day... I stand up for them,” she further said.​