Shawn Mendes injured after falling off a bird? Say what now?

It is still fresh in our minds when Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes had fallen on stage in the middle of a concert in Quebec. Now, two months into it, the man has suffered another injury, but thankfully, not in front of a huge crowd.

Shawn very casually flaunted his injuries through his Instagram stories. In fact, he even shared a video with the caption, “fell off a bird, lol.” He had some cuts and bruises on his face.

.@ShawnMendes WHO DID YOU PISS OFF??! Are you okay? What does fell off a bird even mean??? pic.twitter.com/qqDwVT6e6W — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) September 10, 2018

Naturally, the comment ‘fell off a bird’ was enough to invite all sorts of amusing questions because you can’t really fall off a bird. In reality, it’s not a flying bird that he referred to, but an electric scooter company which allows to rent scooters in different cities. Shawn revealed to an outlet that he took the fall on his face to protect his guitar-playing hands. When asked if the incident has made him averse to riding scooter, he said, “I rode it back to the hotel!”

He is yet to revert to the memes but he seems to be doing good now as he was spotted prepping up for the Zac Brown Band for their crossover special that they’ll be filming later this week.