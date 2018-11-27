image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shawn Mendes sets the record straight, states he is not gay

Hollywood

Shawn Mendes sets the record straight, states he is not gay

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 27 2018, 5.04 pm
back
celebritiesCelebrityEntertainmentgayhollywoodshawn mendes
nextMrs Scotland asked to return her title for not disclosing her topless magazine cover shoot
ALSO READ

Shawn Mendes injured after falling off a bird? Say what now?

Hailey Baldwin wiped off Shawn Mendes from her Instagram feed!

Billboard Music Awards 2018: Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and more shine through the musical night