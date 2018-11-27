Shawn Mendes sets the record straight, states he is not gay

20-year-old Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes’ sexuality has been in the limelight ever since he shot to stardom in 2014. The singer recently got candid about the insecurities surrounding his sexuality being questioned. In his interview with Rolling Stone, Mendes spoke his heart out on how so many gossips around his sexuality have caused him tons of stress and anxiety.

"I'd like to say I don't care about it, but that's not true. This massive, massive thing for the last 5 years about me being gay,” he said.

"In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone -- like a girl -- in public, to prove to people that I'm not gay,” he added.

He further added how he often studies his own YouTube footages to catch out for any vocal inflexions or crossed-legs.

Mendes addressed the rumours years ago through a series of Snapchat stories.

"I noticed a lot of people were saying I gave them a 'gay vibe.' First of all, I’m not gay. Second of all, it shouldn’t make a difference if I was or wasn't,” he was heard saying in his videos.

However, the clips only added fuel to the fire and intensified the speculations. He soon became the subject to a chain of memes.