Sheezus: Lily Allen and her No Shame moment with female escorts

Pop star Lily Allen recently confirmed her divorce with ex-husband Sam Cooper, after five years of marriage. The singer, on Sunday, took to her Instagram account and made a shocking revelation! The 33-year-old revealed that she slept with female prostitutes during her tour for Sheezus in 2014, because her broken marriage had made her ‘lost and lonely’.

Through her post, she explained how she met the escorts when she was suffering from postnatal depression. She added that she decided to reveal the same on social media after learning that some of the details of her book, titled My Thoughts Exactly, were leaked to a newspaper. She further said that the other details of the incidents will have a mention in her book.

Recently, the singer also admitted that she had cheated on Cooper while touring on Sheezus.

“I lost my sense of self. I lost my identity. I was being a bad mum. I was being bad at my job. I’d wake up on a tour bus in the middle of Wisconsin and be so hung-over,” she told Vulture. “I cheated on my husband. All I wanted to do was be with my kids. I wasn’t even making any money.”

Allen and Cooper got married in the year 2011 and are parents to two daughters, Ethel and Marnie.