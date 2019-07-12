Antara Kashyap July 12 2019, 4.05 pm July 12 2019, 4.05 pm

After the end of a glorious era as Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr is focusing on another popular franchise that he was a part of. It is reported that Robert Downey Jr is going to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes from his popular movie franchise of the same name. This also means the return of Jude Law as John Watson. The big change, however, is that Guy Ritchie the director of the franchise will be replaced by The Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher.

RDJ is set to play the iconic sleuth again after a long gap of a decade! The last film Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was released on 30 December 2011. The first two films became extremely popular, not only for Robert Downey Jr's portrayal of the eccentric but genius detective but also because of the bromance shared between the actor and Jude Law. Both of the actors are Marvel men now, with law appearing as the villain Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel.

However, the popularity of the third film may suffer a bit of a hindrance because of Downey's Avengers: Infinity War co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, who appeared on the critically acclaimed show Sherlock. After the HBO series, there have been long debates about which actor was the better Sherlock and if the Cumberbatch-Martin Freeman bromance was better than the one in movies. Also, will the absence of Guy Ritchie hamper business for the franchise? We can only wait and see. Guy Ritchie was last seen directing the live-action version of Disney's Aladdin featuring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott.