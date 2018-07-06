SHOCKING: Daisy McCrackin and Joseph Capone kidnapped, tortured and kept hostage for two days

Hollywood actors Daisy McCrackin and Joseph Capone were reportedly kidnapped on May 3 and were kept hostage for two days. The kidnappers demanded a heavy ransom fee to free the stars. Following which, three people were charged in Los Angeles and were kept in the custody. Luckily McCrackin managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects, Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal went to McCrackin’s home in South Los Angeles and Stewart pistol-whipped Joseph Capone, who had come to visit the actress. Reportedly, the suspects drove the victims to Jones’ home where Capone was allegedly stripped naked and was made to starve in a bathtub for more than 30 hours. They further took McCrackin’s car and drove her to the different banks demanding $10,000 for Capone’s release. They also allegedly stole McCrackin’s 2011 Lexus. Then the next day, they brought the actress back to her home and that’s when she managed to escape and called police.

Deadline reports that the trio have been “collectively charged with 16 felony counts including assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy and possession for sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.”

Prosecutors further revealed that Jones and Neil were being held on $1m each and Stewart on more than $2m bail.

A pretrial hearing for the accused has been scheduled on July 23.