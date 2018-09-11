Shoe wars! Nicki Minaj unleashes verbal attack at Cardi B

Rumours of a cold war between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have persisted for years. Recently, at a Hapers Bazaar event held during New York Fashion Week, the two got into a physical altercation over Minaj making an alleged remark on Cardi’s newborn daughter Kulture Kiari. Denying the allegations on the latest episode of Queen Radio on Monday, Nicki hit back at Cardi, claiming that the Girls Like You rapper ‘built her career of sympathy and payola’.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting it lit at fashion shows . pic.twitter.com/BTTPv6M9Su — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 8, 2018

Her claim refers to the illegal practice of record companies paying bribes to commercial radio stations to play songs.

“I never had to f**k a DJ to play my songs,” she said. She also asked if Cardi knows “what it’s like to sit in rooms for hours writing raps.”

Rebuffing the accusations, a member of Cardi’s management team told The Blast that the payola accusations are ‘absolutely false’.

She further said that if Cardi did the same with other people the same way she did with her, she will get killed.

"You put your hands on certain people you gon die. PERIOD. And y'all sitting here making this s*** a joke? I'm not the bitches in the strip club and I'm not a bitch on a reality show. My money is very f***ing long,” she said.

At the New York Fashion Week, Cardi tried attacking Nicki but was clogged by security. She then later chucked her shoe in Nicki’s direction.