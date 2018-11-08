Shrek and Puss In Boots to comeback as reboots, Twitter stands against it!

The 2001 fantasy film Shrek and its spin-off film Puss In Boots are on their way to be back on the big screen; however, as reboots. Chris Meledandri, the producer of Despicable Me, has been made in charge of the reboots, reports Variety. We hear he is seeking a fresh storyline to reintroduce the characters that already enjoy immense popularity.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas had lent their voice for Shrek and are attributed a large portion of the popularity.

"When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations. The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels," Meledandri told Variety.

Does that hint at a reunion? It might as well be!

"There’s a tremendous amount of fun to be had in that world, but it’s a high bar to find a story that’s truly world,” he adds.

However, Twitter isn't particularly pleased with this development. Some of them already want Shrek to be left alone with its original charm.

How can we care about election night when this atrocity is happening? "Shrek is getting a reboot by producer behind Despicable Me" #shrek https://t.co/GsjPxaFLa1 — 🌿🍂leaf season🍁🌾 (@skytramps) November 7, 2018

in other news Shrek is getting a reboot by the Despicable Me people and it's gonna be bad how can you try to change a classic — GET IN THE ZONE, OLIVE ZONE (@315pro) November 7, 2018

Who asked for this? There is nothing wrong with OG Shrek. Leave the good things alone. https://t.co/q1kT9stkU4 — Charnelle Blackwood (@x_charneezy) November 6, 2018

This is the worst decision ever. Shrek is getting a reboot by producer behind Despicable Me #shrek https://t.co/b249Q4sO0X — Kat Mullen (@katrosemullen) November 7, 2018

What's your thought? Let us know!