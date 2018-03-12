Silver Sable and Black Cat to feature in Sonys next Marvel film

After Marvel came out of the blue to announce the release of their new project - Venom starring Tom Hardy, the comic giants are back to surprise you again. In association with Sony, Marvel is all set to make another movie from the spider-man universe featuring iconic characters Silver Sable and Black Cat. According to reports from Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled as Silver and Black.

To make things interesting, two of the biggest names in geek screenwriting -Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have penned the script for Silver & Black and fans can be rest assured to have a blast with an action-packed comical genre for which the two scriptwriters are famous for. The duo has earlier written scripts for the Transformers series, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek. The film is set to be directed by Gina-Prince Bythewood.

Silver Sable is a mercenary. He runs a company who hunts war criminals. The hunter of war criminals is the leader of the Wild Pack and is the owner of Silver Sable International. Although sometimes a legitimate mercenary, her methods, and motives have at times brought her into conflict with other superheroes. Occasionally, she is seen as an ally of Spider-Man and other heroes.

On the other hand, Black Cat aka Felicia Hardy is a burglar who turned good and is mostly seen helping the Avengers and other superheroes rescue earth from supervillains. As Black Cat, she has the subconscious ability to affect probability fields, producing "bad luck" for her enemies. The character was originally a supervillain and adversary of Spider-Man, but over time the two fell in love, which motivated her into becoming an anti-heroine and his partner.

Well, whatever Marvel does, they make sure they do it in the best way possible and with the girl superhero duo next in their bucket list, they will surely give DC’s Wonder Woman a hard time