Singer Chris Brown faces arrest right after his concert in Florida

Immediately after his concert in Florida came to an end, singer-songwriter Chris Brown faced an arrested. The incident took place on Thursday evening when Brown was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. However, the reason behind the warrant being issued is unclear. The singer is said to have wrapped up his concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach, where several officers were waiting in the wings for him as reported by TMZ.

WPTV reports that Brown was released after paying an amount of $2,000.

This is not for the first time that the Grammy winner has made it to the headlines for a legal issue. In the year 2009, the singer was arrested for brutally beating his then girlfriend Rihanna in a Lamborghini in Hancock Park, California, after a pre-Grammys party. The attack left Rihanna with severe facial injuries and she had to undergo a treatment immediately. He was pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counselling and six months of community service.

In 2013, he was arrested in connection with felony assault in Washington D.C. Later in 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon.