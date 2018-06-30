Singer Ed Sheeran lands up in legal trouble; faces charges of plagiarism!

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is in the limelight again. After his recent ‘pee-break’ highlight at the Cardiff concert, the actor is now into a legal trouble! No, it’s not because of his loo-breaks, but for a far worse reason; plagiarism! Yes, the British singer is being sued for $100 million for allegedly ripping off Marvin Gaye’s song.

Ed’s song Thinking out Loud was claimed to be a plagiarised from Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On. The complaint was filed by a company named Structured Asset Sales, who accused Ed of using the same melody, rhythms and musical technicality of Let’s Get It On in his own song.

Marwin’s song was written by a guy named Edward Townsend, who passed away in 2003. Post which, Townsend’s heirs, along with Structured Asset Sales filed the copyright against Ed.

Ed’s hit Thinking Out Loud, which was out in 2016, was also nominated for Grammy for Best Record, Best Performance and Song of the Year. The 27-year-old Perfect singer recently halted his sold-out concert at Cardiff twice, for taking pee-breaks which couldn’t escape social media’s attention!

Day 3 of the Ed Sheeran gig complete. Personal highlight was when he had to take his Guitar off in a hurry slap bang in the middle of a song to run to the toilet. Then on his return pick up the guitar and just start singing again as if the fans didn’t notice the 5 min silence lol — Scotty K (@Till_Dude_Epos) June 23, 2018

I think watching Ed Sheeran go to toilet was up there with one of my favourite moments of the night 🤣 pic.twitter.com/57zfHETu1x — shannon louise (@shan_louise13) June 23, 2018

Explaining about the same, Ed said, “You know what, I’ve never done that before. You know when you gotta go, you gotta go. I thought interrupting a show to be like, ‘I’m going off stage’ is far better than a picture in the paper the next day”.