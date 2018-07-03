Singer Justin Bieber lands up in another car-trouble!

Pop-star Justin Bieber lands up in another ‘car-trouble’. While it was just a few days back when the 24-year-old’s Lamborghini Aventador got stuck in a parking lot, and once again he is facing issues, thanks to his car. This time it’s his Mercedez Benz, which broke down while he was driving with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber’s fancy car broke down in the middle of an intersection in the Hamptons which left the couple stranded. Reportedly, the cops were called to handle the traffic and a mechanic removed the car later.

Another instance of his car-trouble dates back to March, when Bieber was involved in a minor crash in Los Angeles. And before that, the singer knocked down a paparazzi with his car who ended up in the hospital with leg injuries.

A source close to Bieber has then quoted to PEOPLE that “Justin was surrounded by paparazzi leaving church services and accidentally grazed or came into contact with one of the paps surrounding his truck. To say he ‘ran over’ or ‘hit’ the guy is misleading and an overstatement and implies something much graver than what happened.”

