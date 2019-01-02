Singer Ricky Martin and husband welcome daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef

On January 1, 2019, singer Ricky Martin surprised his fans by announcing that he has become a father for the third time. Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple have named her Lucia Martin-Yosef. The picture shared by Martin is beautiful, but we don’t get to see Lucia’s face.

Martin already has two kids, ten-year-old twin sons Valentino and Matteo. The two were born via surrogacy. In his caption, Martin wrote, “We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. Both his brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life. It has been a special time for us and we can wait to see where this baby will take us.”

We can’t wait to see Lucia's face as we are sure she will be a cute little munchkin. Congratulations to Ricky and Jwan for this new member in their family.