Singer Ricky Martin and husband welcome daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef

On January 1, 2019, singer Ricky Martin surprised his fans by announcing that he has become a father for the third time. Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple have named her Lucia Martin-Yosef. The picture shared by Martin is beautiful, but we don’t get to see Lucia’s face.
Martin already has two kids, ten-year-old twin sons Valentino and Matteo. The two were born via surrogacy. In his caption, Martin wrote, “We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. Both his brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life. It has been a special time for us and we can wait to see where this baby will take us.”
🇪🇸Nos emociona anunciar que nos hemos convertido en padres de una hermosa y saludable niña a la que hemos llamado Lucía Martin-Yosef. Esto ha sido sin duda un cumpleaños y celebración de la Navidad única en nuestras vidas. Tanto sus hermanos como Jwan y yo estamos completamente enamorados de nuestra beba y agradecidos de poder comenzar este 2019 con el mejor regalo que podíamos recibir, el regalo de la vida. 🇬🇧 We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia ❤
We can’t wait to see Lucia's face as we are sure she will be a cute little munchkin. Congratulations to Ricky and Jwan for this new member in their family.