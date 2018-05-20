home/ entertainment/ hollywood

Sneak peek: Royal wedding preparations are on in full swing!

First published: May 17, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Updated: May 19, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The royal wedding is now only a few hours away. Even as the country and the world get ready for the major celebration, Meghan Markle confirmed earlier on Thursday that her father will not be attending her wedding. The couple was seen in public taking part in the wedding rehearsals. Though Meghan was seen smiling, her prince had a more somber appearance, possibly because his fiancée is still low over the controversy of her father’s attendance.

The British armed forces are in action, rehearsing for the big day. Over 250 members of the military will be providing ceremonial support for the wedding. This will include regiments which have deep relations with Prince Harry. Soldiers were seen mounted on horses and a band marched along with them. Besides Harry and Markle, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were also seen leaving Kensington Palace for Windsor Castle to oversee the preparations for their wedding day.

Preparations for the wedding is in full swing. The Kensington Palace updated that cooks at the Windsor Castle are at work, getting the menu sorted for the wedding.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle is currently in a hospital following a heart surgery just days after he announced that he embarrassed his daughter with a staged photoshoot. Wedding preps were reportedly facing issues as Thomas kept changing his mind about his attendance. Speaking to TMZ Thomas said from his hospital bed, “Meghan was embarrassed and tearful in private. She is holding up, from what I've been told. It has been a tearful and a trying time for her.”

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is in London now and is expected to give her away to Harry.

