Sofia Vergara's lavish birthday party for her chihuahua will make you envy!

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara recently hosted one of the most lavish birthday parties ever. This high-end party included a lavish birthday cake, a money gun and multiple gifts for the guest of honour. Oh wait, it’s not just the extravagant party that will steal all your attention. Here’s something more. The birthday was thrown for Baguette Gonzalez, Vergara’s little chihuahua. Nope, you didn’t read that wrong. The dog rang in her fifth recently and Vergara announced it on her Instagram account.

The adorable pooch belonged to Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, the 26-year-old son of the actor. And the little one had a birthday dress too! It was a baby pink dress accessorised with a pearl necklace. She surely looked as cute as a button! A picture of Baguette cuddled up in Manolo’s arms was spotted in one of the latter’s Instagram posts, which also gives a glimpse of the beautifully adorned cake and gifts. Must admit, what fortune Baguette owns for belonging to the family!

From another post shared on social media, it appears that the dog woke up in a human bed and someone showered her with multiple hundred-dollar bills via a money gun. Damn!

That indeed was one hell of a party - don't you think?