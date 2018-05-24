Solo: A Star Wars Story answers many questions, poses some more

The Star Wars series takes us on a journey far, far away, narrating the story of the Jedi, the Force, and the dark side. When we witnessed the transformation of Anakin Skywalker to the dreaded Darth Vader, we knew we’d need a master Jedi to stop him. And also a master pilot who can take him to Vader. Han Solo was the man for the job. But over the many films from the franchisee, we’ve only got patchy looks of Han's past. It left us with more questions than answers. Solo: A Star Wars Story answers all those questions, and poses some more.

Solo wastes no time in describing the titular character. Han is a brash, brazen youth who gets sucked into the life of crime, in Corellia. His girlfriend, Qi'ra, played by Emilia Clarke, is his partner. Han's only ambition is to fly, and he takes it up after an unexpected turn of events.

Assume everyone will betray you. #HanSolo A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on May 23, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

Han joins the Empire as a pilot and after he meets Tobias Beckett, his life of crime is back, perhaps because he believes things are unresolved between him and Qi’ra. Thus began a marathon of adventures, filled with twists and betrayals. Han travels with his newfound companions to a deadly adventure which only someone like him can accept. The film’s villain, Dryden Vos, does well to maintain his sinister figure throughout the film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story takes you on a ride through Han’s history, bringing back some of the past characters. We also discover how the future husband of Princess Leia earned his full name and how he met the most loved Wookie, Chewbacca. The infamous Kessel Run is finally here and takes up a major chunk of the film. Ahh, the two hour fourteen minute story is so dense it is hard to say anything without giving away spoilers. Suffice to say, it’ll keep you glued to the screen.

At the end of it, you’d know exactly how Han won the Millennium Falcon, the game he played to win it, and how the arrogant, full-of-talk pilot came to become the most successful smuggler in the galaxy.