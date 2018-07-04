Sony makes a boo boo! Uploads Khali The Killer full movie on YouTube instead of the trailer

Sony Pictures has managed to make a boo boo. They uploaded the entire film, Khali the Killer, on YouTube instead of the red-band trailer. According to CBR.com, the movie was live on Sony’s YouTube channel for around eight hours on July 3 before being removed. It was labelled as 'KHALI THE KILLER: OFFICIAL RED BAND TRAILER Now on DVD & Digital'. Obviously, a link to the full-length film was posted to the "Movies" subreddit, and the users were quick to poke fun at Sony and the film industry. "Another trailer that spoils the whole film!" read one comment.

"What if this is still just a trailer and the full film is actually 130 hours long?" said another.

Here's a screenshot of the deleted YouTube link:

For those who were not active on YouTube during those 8 hours, fret not! The film is currently available on rent or digital purchase. Interestingly, it is available on a rental basis on YouTube too. So you gotta pay if you have to watch it, unlike those lucky few who were able to watch it for free.

Khali The Killer is written and directed by Jon Matthews. It stars Richard Cabral who plays the lead role.

In November last year, the production house had launched the film on DVD. Representatives at Sony have not commented on this yet.