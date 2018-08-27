Sony Music junks reports of admitting to Michael Jackson's fake songs!

Sony Music, MJJ Productions and representative for Michael Jackson’s estate filed a class-action lawsuit in the year 2014 for allegedly releasing three fake MJ songs as a part of the late pop star’s first posthumous album Michael. Articles published on Thursday cited that Sony admitted the same in a California court, stating that the three songs on the album, Monster, Keep Your Head Up and Breaking News contained vocals that were recorded by a Jackson impersonator. And now, Sony in a recent statement, firmly denied all the reports.

A statement given to Variety by Sony reads, “No one has conceded that Michael Jackson did not sing on the songs. The hearing Tuesday was about whether the First Amendment protects Sony Music and the Estate and there has been no ruling on the issue of whose voice is on the recordings.”

“According to sources close to the situation, individuals who attended Tuesday’s court hearing seized upon a statement by an attorney for Jackson’s estate in which he said something to the effect of 'even if the vocals weren’t Jackson’s' as proof that they were indeed faked. The sources insist that the attorney was speculating,” reads Variety’s report.

Reports also had that an American singer named Jason Malachi previously admitted in a Facebook post that he actually sand the three songs in question. However, his manager later denied it and stated that the post was fake.