image
Tuesday, August 28th 2018
English
Sony Music junks reports of admitting to Michael Jackson's fake songs!

hollywood

Sony Music junks reports of admitting to Michael Jackson's fake songs!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   August 27 2018, 10.30 pm
back
breaking newsEntertainmenthollywoodKeep Your Head UpMichael JacksonMJJ ProductionsmonsterSony Music
nextMani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer is repeat-worthy and star-studded!
ALSO READ

Blink and you'll miss it: Katrina bonds with Salma Khan

Asian Games 2018: Did Vinesh Phogat return the favour when Neeraj Chopra clinched gold?

Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act