Darshana Devi July 15 2019, 2.54 pm July 15 2019, 2.54 pm

Hollywood’s IT couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised fans with their hush-hush wedding in May post attending the Billboards Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. The two then followed their impromptu wedding with a traditional wedding ceremony at the end of June, with their close acquaintances in attendance. Days after which, the newlyweds jetted off on their honeymoon to the Maldives and have been flooding the internet with multiple sneak-peeks from their romantic getaway. Heads up: The pictures will make you cry in envy!

The couple has chosen a posh resort to spend their post-wedding getaway. Joe, at first, put up a video of him slipping down a waterslide into the ocean and followed it with a lovely picture of his wife. The picture sees Turner donning a pink monokini and flaunting her engagement ring. The next picture has the Dark Phoenix star gazing at the waves in a pair of white shorts and a matching crop top. Joe captioned his post as ‘I found happiness’, which is probably a reference to his new documentary Chasing Happiness and album Happiness Begins.

Take a look at Joe Jonas’ Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram I found happiness. 🏝😎♥️#discoversoneva A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

Sophie, on the other hand, shared pictures of her hubby dearest soaking up in the sun while lying on a net hovering above the water. The Game Of Thrones actor also captured her better-half while riding a cycle amid the greenery and her last picture sees the singer hogging on some sushi with a board of chess lying beside his plate.

Here’s Sophie Turner’s post:

View this post on Instagram Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place #discoversoneva A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:07am PDT