After endless marriage speculations, celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas finally turned man and wife with a hush-hush wedding in May. The pair followed it with a traditional church wedding in June that was every bit dreamy and had the attendance of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too. Currently, the newlyweds are honeymooning in a faraway ‘magical’ place and are having the time of their life. The duo jetted off to the Maldives immediately after their second wedding and have been filling our social media feeds with stunning photos from their exotic vacay.

From sunbathing by the sparkling ocean with cocktails to water-sliding, playing chess and hogging on mouth-watering sushi, the pair has left no opportunity to leave us green in envy with their vacay pictures. And now, we have stumbled upon another sneak-peek from their honeymoon and this latest picture is all about love! It looks like the couple has planned on an extended honeymoon as after the Maldives, they flew off to Italy. A new picture that is currently doing the rounds on social media sees the love-birds kissing while having lunch at some restaurant. There are two glasses of cocktails placed on their table with a jar of what appears to be wine bottles lying in the corner.

Take a look at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ picture here:

Sophie and Joe on their Honeymoon

The much-in-love couple exchanged rings back in November 2017, when Sophie was only 21 and Joe was 28. However, Sophie, as she had said earlier, wasn’t expecting to get engaged in her early twenties. "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," Turner had previously told Rolling Stone. "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sophie’s ever-loved character of Game Of Thrones, Sansa Stark, has been nominated for the Emmys 2019. Reacting to which, she recently posted that she is ‘beyond humbled’ and called it the best farewell to the HBO series, which ended in May 2019.