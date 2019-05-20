  3. Hollywood
Sophie Turner bids an emotional farewell to Sansa Stark and Game of Thrones.

Hollywood

Sophie Turner bids an emotional farewell to Sansa Stark and Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones comes to an end and Sophie Turner has a few words for Sansa Stark and her co-stars.

back
Game Of ThronesGOTGOT 8Sansa StarkSophie Turner
nextGame Of Thrones 8: Netizens call the show 'a joke' as they spot a plastic bottle in the finale episode

within