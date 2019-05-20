Sophie Turner bids an emotional farewell to Sansa Stark and Game of Thrones.

Debanu Das May 20 2019, 5.18 pm May 20 2019, 5.18 pm

From a viewer’s perspective, television series come and go every day. However, for an actor, it is a part of their life, especially when they have invested close to ten years to the making of something. It becomes more than work. It becomes an emotion. It was the same for Sophie Turner who bid adieu to Game of Thrones after the final episode of the franchise aired on May 19.

The actor thanked her character Sansa for teaching her ‘resilience, bravery and what true strength really is.’ In the series, Sansa is a girl whose dream was to get married to a prince and have his babies. But life had other ideas and her marriages turned out to be far from happy. After suffering severe torture and going through some extremely tough phases, Sansa became balanced, logical and capable Queen.

Thank you, Sophie Turner for being Sansa Stark

Sophie shared a picture of the cast and captioned a tribute to her character. She also thanked the showrunners and the cast for “giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for". Game of Thrones is directed by David Benioff and DB Weiss and is based on the novels written by George RR Martin. The show hit the TV screens in 2011 and since then has been a major hit among fans. The pic shared by the 23-year-old had most of her co-stars including Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harrington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Of course, not everything was fun and rosy with Game of Thrones. The latest season faced a lot of backlash for being too predictable and quite frankly, poorly made. Several fans have criticised it and there’s an online petition doing the rounds to have a remake of the final season.