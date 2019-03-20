Hollywood Sophie Turner downs a glass of wine, stuns Joe Jonas, Drake, Vanessa Hudgens and others Debanu Das March 20 2019, 7.59 pm March 20 2019, 7.59 pm

If there’s one thing the Starks know, aside from winter, it is to chug copious amounts of wine – enough to match up with Lord Tyrion. And Sophie Turner remained true to her Game of Thrones fame, chugging down a glass of wine at New York Rangers hockey game. The actress was attending the match with her fiancé Joe Jonas and featured on the Jumbotron camera. Turner did the ‘dab’ before showing off her glass and chugging it with one arm in the air. The move saw the entire crowd erupting to loud cheers.

The clip was originally filmed by former hockey player Cory Anderson and he captioned it ‘The starks know how to send it!!!’ The video was then shared by Barstool Sports and finally Turner herself. The wine drinking act caught the attention of several Hollywood celebrities including Drake, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, and Nick Jonas. Joe Jonas seemed very proud of his future wife’s drinking prowess.

Comments filled up Turner’s Instagram feed. Nick Jonas couldn’t believe what he saw, commenting “Oh my god.” Joe, on the other hand, posted a sunglass-wearing emoji. Turner and Joe are going steady and recently the former had shared a photo of herself lying on a bed, staring longingly at an old photo of Joe in a concert. Her walls were covered with posters of the Jonas Brothers in concert.

Sophie and Joe began dating in November 2016. A year later, Joe popped the question and she obviously said ‘yes.’ Earlier in March, Joe confirmed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that the couple has finalised a wedding date. “Well, we’re going to get married this year,” he said. “We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”