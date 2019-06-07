Debanu Das June 07 2019, 6.24 pm June 07 2019, 6.24 pm

Fangirling is nothing new but being crazy over your husband’s ex is unheard of and is very mature. Game of Thrones and X-Men actress Sophie Turner recently shared screen space on a talk show with Taylor Swift. It wouldn’t have been a big deal, but as we all know, Sophie’s husband Joe Jonas used to date Taylor and the couple had a rather nasty breakup. While many thought things may turn out to be awkward, Sophie stunned everyone, saying that she finds Taylor ‘really sweet.’

The 23-year-old star told Extra about her meeting with Taylor, “She’s a really sweet girl. We met a couple of times before, we’re [friendly]. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me… I fangirl over her!" Joe had famously broken up over a phone call that Taylor claimed to have lasted for 25 seconds. Following that, she appeared on a chat show and blasted Joe on air. However, Taylor later apologised for her behaviour on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was asked about the most rebellious thing that she had done.

There's no bad blood between Sophie and Taylor

"Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there," she had said. After her apology went viral Joe was cornered at a different show where he was asked about Taylor’s apology. The recently married man said that he likes Taylor’s reply. “It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but, at the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young," he said.

Taylor Swift has moved on...