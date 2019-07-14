Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 3.07 pm July 14 2019, 3.07 pm

Although the Bottle Cap Challenge has become a viral internet sensation, there have been very few people speaking out against it and have rubbished the challenge for being ridiculous. It seems that this wagon has been joined on by none other than Sophie Turner. She made a video of herself on Saturday in a flight, commenting against the challenge in the most sarcastic and hilarious way possible. In the video, she can be seen posing the way people often do before performing the Bottle Cap Challenge. After the pose, Turner leans closer to the camera before snapping and saying, "Just stop it!"

Check out Sophie Turner's video below:

View this post on Instagram Sophie Turner via her instagram story ❤ A post shared by FAN ACCOUNT - LAURA (@bestofsophieturner) on Jul 13, 2019 at 2:20am PDT

Although the trend was not started by Jason Statham, he certainly played a role in making it go viral. Inspired by his Bottle Cap Challenge video, Akshay Kumar tried it as well and slowly actors, sportspersons and fans have been joining in on the challenge. None of this seems to amuse Turner at all.

The Game of Thrones actress has not revealed much about her work front ever since the end of GOT in May. She was last seen in Dark Phoenix reprising her role as Jean Grey from X-Men: Apocalypse. She will next be seen in a romantic crime thriller alongside Daniel Zovatto. The film titled, Heavy, wrapped shooting on April 2018 and will be releasing sometime in 2019.