Sophie Turner is now a Jonas, but her social media handles disagree

Though her Instagram and Twitter accounts don’t say it, British actor Sophie Turner has legally changed her name to Sophie Jonas. The report comes after Sophie surprised the world and got married to her long-time beau Joe Jonas on May 1. According to reports, Turner’s marriage license notes that the actress chose to take her husband’s name after the wedding. Sophie’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra on the other hand, was very quick to change her name on her social media handles.

The documents reportedly said that Joe and Sophie had applied for the marriage license on the same day that they got married. However, the marriage was not something that happened at the spur-of-the-moment. TMZ reported that their officiant confirmed that the couple had booked the Little Wedding Chapel in its entirety about a week prior to the event. Word has it that the couple, along with Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin headed to the chapel after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. A number of celebrities too were present at the ceremony.

There isn’t a lot of detail available on the ceremony itself. The only footage available is what Diplo shared on his Instagram stories. Western media reported that Sophie was decked in a white silk strapless jumpsuit designed by Bevza, with gold mules by Loeffler Randall. Joe wore a grey double-breasted suit. The group Dan + Shay played the tunes of Speechless as Sophie walked the aisle.

A source speaking to Entertainment Weekly said, “Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was. The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.”

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

Before the wedding, the Jonas Brothers were at their first awards show after a long gap, performing a series of songs. Their new single, Sucker, was also a part of the medley. The crowd also included Priyanka and Danielle Jonas, the wife of Kevin.