  3. Hollywood
Sophie Turner is now a Jonas, but her social media handles disagree

Hollywood

Sophie Turner is now a Jonas, but her social media handles disagree

Sophie Belinda Turner changed her name to Sophie Belinda Jonas following her wedding to Joe Jonas.

back
Entertainmenthollywoodjoe jonasjonas brothersKevin Jonasnick jonasPriyanka ChopraSophie Belinda TurnerSophie Turner
nextAvengers: Endgame directors explain controversial Black Widow scene

within