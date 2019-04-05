Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe Jonas feel awkward

Divya Ramnani April 05 2019, 11.12 am April 05 2019, 11.12 am

The celebrity premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season brought out the entire cast on the red carpet., even the ones who were killed in GoT’s previous seasons. It was more of a reunion than a premiere, to be honest. From Jason Momoa to Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke to Maisie Williams, everyone and their mothers were under one roof. We also had Sophie Turner, who rose to fame as Sansa Stark, at the event. She arrived with fiancé and singer, Joe Jonas. It was all games and fun until Sophie bumped into her former beau (on GoT), in front of her real-life beau. LOL!

At the premiere, Sophie reunited with Jack Gleeson, who portrayed the role of King Joffrey. In a picture shared by Sophie Turner on her Instagram, we saw an ‘awkward’ Joe Jonas third-wheeling near Sophie and Jack. While Sophie was giving a bear-hug to King Joffrey, a confused Joe Jonas stood apart, giving a priceless expression. Joe’s expressions were like, “What the hell just happened?” LOL! Not to miss Jack’s smirk! Before you guys think otherwise, it was a joke and all these stars had a gala time.

Joe Jonas also shared the same picture but with a painful caption. “WTF I thought this dude was dead… #KingJoffrey.” We feel you, Joe! This epic reunion took all the GoT fans by a storm and their hilarious reactions are proof. Many reminisced the Sansa Stark – King Joffrey story, while some felt bad for the singer. Check it out!

Fav. Thing. Ever. Sansa + Joffrey forever ♥️😂 pic.twitter.com/9Pa9b5fmPp — anna king (@anna_rking) April 4, 2019

Poor Joe, you're cute but not like my king Joffrey #got pic.twitter.com/2WpxcTt8Ik — Justine (@deepviol3t) April 4, 2019

“ I am loyal to King Joffrey, my one true love.” 😂 https://t.co/wjSWHBdHZ7 — Aya Lopez (@ayamlopez) April 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14 on HBO and fans across are eagerly waiting. Talking about Joe Jonas, the singer has reunited with his home-band, Jonas Brothers and only recently, they dropped in their second track titled Cool. Now, we wait for these lovebirds to tie the knot!