Antara Kashyap June 10 2019, 8.20 pm June 10 2019, 8.20 pm

It is probably not wrong to say that every girl growing up in the 90s and early 2000s had a teeny tiny crush on Chandler Bing from FRIENDS and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner just revealed she was one of them. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she once tried to seduce the sitcom star Matthew Perry with a lighter. Sophie told Twitter that about three years ago, she used to regularly bump into Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette at a corner of a nearby supermarket. She decided to pursue her crush by offering to light his cigarette, only to find out that his cigarette was already lit!

The very high school-ish encounter with Perry happened when he was rehearsing a play near her house. “I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette,” she recalled. “And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette.” It was not actually till the Queen in the North approached him, that she realised that her plan had utterly failed. We can only imagine how awkward it must be for Sophie to try and make small talk with Perry.

However, she did not stop there. The actress recalls sending out an excited tweet hoping that he will see it and ask her out. "I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don’t know, reach out to me, and ask me on a date or something,” she added, “but he didn’t.”

Check out the tweet Sophie Turner sent out to impress Matthew Perry :

Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2016